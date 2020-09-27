Yesterday marked the second Record Store Day drop, which included one of the year’s most anticipated releases: A Rooster Says, Brandi Carlile’s 12″ LP that includes versions of “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching With My Good Eye Open” recorded with Soundgarden’s surviving members.

“Black Hole Sun” was chosen after Carlile performed it with guitarist Kim Thayil, drummer Matt Cameron, and bassist Ben Shepherd, along with Peter Frampton, for the Chris Cornell tribute I Am the Highway in January 2019; however, the Seattle-bred singer-songwriter picked the second song herself, and Cameron and Thayil couldn’t be happier.

“That was Brandi’s choice and it was a good one,” Cameron told Rolling Stone in a recent interview. “‘Searching With My Good Eye Closed’ is one of Chris’ greatest songs, it has so much depth. It’s a colossus. Hearing Brandi and the twins completely rock the fuck out on that tune was amazing. I love how it turned out. Kim’s solo is pretty incredible too.”

“I assume that Brandi chose to record ‘Searching With My Good Eye Closed’ because it’s a beautiful song that is accommodating of her vocal style,” Thayil added. “I’m really happy that she chose this song, because her interpretation is absolutely amazing. It’s beautifully emotive, floating and trippy. Her version sent shivers down my spine.”

The project also gave Soundgarden’s surviving members an excuse to play together, which they gladly accepted. “We had a blast. I think most people assume the three of us over and done with since Chris passed away, but that’s not the case. It’s nice to know that people still want to hear us play together,” Cameron said.

Thayil shared the sentiment. “It was so natural and fun to play with Brandi, and the twins, and playing with Ben and Matt is second nature for me,” the guitarist said. “Any opportunity to play with all of them again whether live or in the studio, I would embrace without hesitation.”

A Rooster Says is currently only available on vinyl as a special-release. You can check its availability here.