Brandi Carlile Previews Soundgarden Collaboration Ahead of Record Store Day Drop

One of the most anticipated releases of the second Record Store Day Drop is Brandi Carlile’s collaboration with the surviving members of Soundgarden. She first performed with the group at the Chris Cornell tribute I Am the Highway in January 2019, but this is a far different beast.

Carlile recorded two of the band’s songs, “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching with My Good Eye Closed,” in November 2019 with the band in Seattle and now we finally have a small glimpse of what’s to come when it’s actually released this Saturday.

The singer-songwriter shared a teaser on her Instagram (with the awesome art that channels Badmotorfinger), which you can hear/see below.

Last week, Carlile shared a haunting version of Tears for Fears’ “Mad World,” which was perfectly suitable for 2020. Carlile also spoke about her longtime collaborator Shooter Jennings in our latest cover story, which you can check out here.