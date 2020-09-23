Following the release of “Campfire” earlier this month, Kevin Morby is back with not one but two new singles off his upcoming album, Sundowner.

First, there’s “Wander,” which is accompanied by a visual directed by Graham Shafer that’s set in Kansas and stars Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield driving on an empty highway.

“Wander is anchored by a lyric I’ve had in my head for the past decade,” Corby said in a statement. “The hook ‘I wonder as I wander why was I born in the wild wonder’ is even featured in the insert of the first Babies LP. The song is meant to steadily gain momentum before coming to an abrupt halt. It is the shortest song I’ve ever written, and is intended to be played on a loop.”

Corby also released “Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun.” The lyric video is filled with open spaces that Morby shot himself, showcasing the midwestern landscape.

“‘Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun’ is my favorite song off of the new album, and the one I’m most proud of,” Morby said. “I consider space to be a prominent instrument on the song – and here it is as important as anything else you hear on the track. It was my goal to capture the vast openness of the middle American landscape sonically. To this end – there is a whole track of nothing but Texas air, birds and wind chimes living beneath the song.”

Both songs are off his upcoming LP, Sundowner, out on Oct. 16 via Dead Oceans. Morby explained the vibe of the new material saying, “It is a depiction of isolation. Of the past. Of an uncertain future. Of provisions. Of an omen. Of a dead deer. Of an icon. Of a Los Angeles-themed hotel in rural Kansas. Of billowing campfires, a mermaid and a highway lined in rabbit fur. It is a depiction of the nervous feeling that comes with the sky’s proud announcement that another day will be soon coming to a close as the pink light recedes and the street lamps and house lights suddenly click on.”

In addition to the upcoming album, Morby is also doing a virtual tour via Noon Chorus with performances every Thursday. You can purchase a ticket to this tour here, and preorder Sundowner here.

See the dates for Kevin Morby’s virtual tour below:

Thu. Sept. 24 – Singing Saw

Thu. Oct. 1 – City Music

Thu. Oct. 8 – Oh My God

Thu. Oct. 16 – Sundowner