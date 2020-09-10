News \
Joni Mitchell Launches Archives Series, Shares Acoustic Version of ‘House of the Rising Sun’
Series of box sets will be released over the next few years
Joni Mitchell is launching her own archives series. The singer-songwriter will be delivering a bunch of archival releases in the coming years, beginning with Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967). It will feature a number of rarities in the build-up to her first proper release that encompasses a deluxe 5-CD set that includes unreleased home, live, and radio recordings. Of those recordings, 29 are previously unreleased.
“The early stuff, I shouldn’t be such a snob against it,” Mitchell said in a statement. “A lot of these songs, I just lost them. They fell away. They only exist in these recordings. For so long I rebelled against the term, ‘I was never a folk-singer.’ I would get pissed off if they put that label on me. I didn’t think it was a good description of what I was. And then I listened and … it was beautiful. It made me forgive my beginnings. And I had this realization … I was a folk singer!”
From the set, Mitchell shared a version of “House of the Rising Sun” that she performed when was 19 for CFQC radio in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The song is billed as her first-ever known recording.
Listen to it below.
The collection is out on Oct. 30. Preorder it here.