Future Islands Share Mellow New Single ‘Moonlight’

Future Islands’ dropped their latest single “Moonlight” Tuesday with a star-studded music video — featuring Criminal Minds’ Matthew Gray Gubler and La La Land’s Callie Hernandez.

The visual finds the two romantically involved, matching the warmness of the mellow, bass-thumping four-minute track.

“’Moonlight’ is a song about love in a depressive state,” lead singer Samuel T. Herring says. “It’s about recognizing the holes in ourselves and recognizing the circular whole of others. ‘Moonlight’ is about acceptance because that’s what love allows us all.“

The track is the third release from the group’s upcoming Oct. 9 album As Long As You Are, following previously released singles “Thrill” and “For Sure.” The group co-produced the record with engineer Steve Wright at his Wrightway Studios in Baltimore, and its set to release via 4AD.

Check out the new music video, directed by Will Mayer, below: