Flea has paid homage to Jack Sherman, who was the second guitarist in the Red Hot Chili Peppers, playing with the band from 1983 to 1985.

The band announced Sherman’s passing on Aug. 18. He was 64.

While tributes poured in last month, Flea admitted that he needed “a couple of weeks to process the death of Jack Sherman” in an Instagram post that he posted yesterday (Sept. 8).

He also revealed that he and Sherman didn’t necessarily have the easiest of relationships, especially since they stopped playing together in 1985.

“I found him to be unreasonable sometimes,” Flea wrote, “and I’m sure I behaved like an obnoxious asshole with him sometimes. This morning, in pondering him, a wave of appreciation washed over me, which is really the only truth of the matter.”

Despite any issues they had, Flea couldn’t deny Sherman’s talent.

“He was beaming with glee when he played it, and we were enrapt in the mythology of the funk like a couple of little kids,” Flea said about their first meeting. “He played the most wicked guitar part on our song ‘Mommy Where’s Daddy,’ a thing that influenced the way I heard rhythm forever.”

He ended the post on a heartwarming note, saying, “We came from very different backgrounds, had different world views, and it was hard for us to relate to one another often. But the excitement we shared over music, and the joy that bubbled up between us will last forever. Rest In Peace Sherm I love you.”

See Flea’s full Instagram post below.