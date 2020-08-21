Jack Sherman, who was the second guitarist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at the age of 64. The band confirmed the news in a post on their Instagram account.

“We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed. Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between,” the statement read.

Born on Jan. 18, 1956, Sherman played on the band’s self-titled debut album after replacing original guitarist Hillel Slovak. He only appeared on that album and the band’s first tour before being replaced by Slovak in 1985, though Sherman did write some of the material that ended up on the Chili Peppers’ second album, Freaky Styley.

He — along with Dave Navarro — was controversially not included in the Chili Peppers’ 2012 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“It’s really painful to see all this celebrating going on and be excluded,” Sherman told Billboard in 2012. “I’m not claiming that I’ve brought anything other to the band… but to have soldiered on under arduous conditions to try to make the thing work, and I think that’s what you do in a job, looking back. And that’s been dishonored. I’m being dishonored, and it sucks.”

No cause of death was reported and SPIN reached out to the band’s rep for more information.

See the Chili Peppers’ full statement below.