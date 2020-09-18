As we go into about month six of the global pandemic, we’re constantly finding ways to live as “normally” as we can. And if you’re single, that means getting back into that dating game.

Luckily for you, Dua Lipa and James Corden have delivered a fun way to remember some of the safety guidelines for dating in pandemic times. And yes, they are as awkward as the guidelines the New York City Department of Health shared in the summer.

Premiering on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night (Sept. 17), the lyrics to the pop singer’s “Don’t Start Now” (which SPIN named one of the best songs in 2020) and “New Rules” have been recrafted to not only discuss dating apps and meeting via Zoom but also what you should do when you’re ready to actually meet in person.

“You just wish you could go out / Get a little naughty / But you’re drunk on FaceTime / One of us getting sloppy,” they sing along to “Don’t Stop Me Now.”

And when the song shifts to “New Rules,” off Dua Lipa’s 2017 self-titled record, the duo poke fun at the couple in video who are meeting at the park (six feet apart) and sing, “We’ve got new rules for dating / Safety is stimulating / It’s your neighbors you’re saving.”

Learn from Dua Lipa and James Corden’s safe dating tips in the clip below.