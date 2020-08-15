The Weeknd Unearths Remix of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Money Power Glory’

Despite the Weeknd’s major label debut Kiss Land coming out seven years ago, it topped iTunes’ R&B chart for the first time this week. To celebrate the unexpected achievement, Abel Tesfaye decided to feature “a collection of records that inspired the universe and a few songs and ideas that didn’t make the album” during the latest episode of his Memento Mori radio show Friday night.

He played a number of unreleased tracks and outtakes as a “special thank you episode to the fans for showing so much love to kiss land this week,” and threw in a few other surprises, including a remix of Lana Del Rey’s Ultraviolence track “Money Power Glory.” Though the song was never properly released, the singers would go on to collaborate on Del Rey’s “Lust For Life” in 2017.

Listen to the latest episode of Memento Mori via Apple Music.

Memento mori ep9 kiss land edition

special thank you episode to the fans for showing so much love to kiss land this week. A collection of records that inspired the universe and a few songs and ideas that didn’t make the album. TOMORROW live on @applemusic at 3pmPT/6pmET/11pm GMT pic.twitter.com/w43Zys11b2 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) August 13, 2020

Earlier this month, The Weeknd shared “Smile” — a collaboration with the late Juice WRLD. He’s also set to perform at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, where he’s nominated for six moonmen: Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best R&B, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing. The VMAs are set to air on August 30.