The Streets Recruit Idles’ Joe Talbot for Vivid New Video

The Streets’ Mike Skinner recruited Joe Talbot, frontman of British post-punk act Idles, for his vivid new video for “None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive.”

The clip finds Skinner posing next to a car against a bright orange sky. Later, he hangs out in the back seat of a golf cart driven by Talbot.

The visual supports the title track of the recently issued Streets mixtape, which arrived nine years after Skinner’s latest album, Computers and Blues. The new project also features the singles “Falling Down,” “I Wish You Loved You as Much as You Love Him,” and “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better” (featuring Tame Impala).

Skinner will play a live-streamed show at London’s EartH venue on Aug. 6. Tickets are still available, and fans are encouraged to add a bonus donation to his charity of choice, Show Racism the Red Card.

The rapper recently spoke to SPIN about reviving The Streets, detailing why he chose to call his latest release a “mixtape,” not an album.

“To come back after nine years and put out an album, that would have been insane,” he said. “I had been doing a lot of collaborations. I wanted to say, ‘This is where I’m at now.’ The mixtape is like a bridge, a way of rounding out my life before coming back to the Streets. I do wonder whether the mixtape is actually better than ‘serious’ the Streets. It’s not over-planned. It was all these things coming together in a really natural way. And I wonder whether when I get to the Streets stuff, whether it will be a bit shit. There’s less pressure on this, that’s why we call it a mixtape. If it’s rubbish, we can say, ‘Well, it’s a mixtape.'”

Watch below the video below.