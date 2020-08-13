RZA Wrote a New Ice Cream Truck Jingle for Good Humor

Raise your hand if you ever thought RZA would be writing a jingle for Good Humor ice cream. OK, you’re lying — put your hands down.

The Wu-Tang Clan leader teamed with the ice cream company to create a new tune. The folk song it’s replacing, “Turkey in the Straw,” was adapted and played during the 1800s at minstrel shows. “Some songs using its same melody contained highly offensive, racist lyrics,” reads a statement on the ice cream giant’s site.

“As we mark Good Humor’s 100th anniversary this year, we must acknowledge the history of the ice cream truck jingle, and take action to ensure ice cream trucks across the country continue to spread joy to everyone for the next 100 years,” the company continues.

Good Humor noted that it will ask drivers to stop playing “Turkey in the Straw” on their trucks immediately and replace it with RZA’s new tune.

“We wanted to make a melody that includes all community, that’s good for every driver, that’s good for every kid,” RZA said in an accompanying video. “And I’m proud to say, for the first time in a long time, a new ice cream jingle will be made available to trucks all across the country, in perpetuity. That mean’s forever — like Wu-Tang’s forever. And I can assure you, this one is made with love.”

Check RZA’s new jingle and watch his primer on the song below.