After music icon John Prine died from COVID complications earlier this year, heartwarming tributes from some of his peers, pals and admirers came pouring in.

The latest — a rendition of 1971’s “Hello in There” by Roger Waters and Lucius — ranks up there with some of the best.

This version sees the Pink Floyd co-founder carry the first half of the opening verse with an acoustic guitar in hand, as Lucius harmonizes their way through the rest. They come together in the chorus and complete the heartwarming rendition with a cheeky smile from Waters and a slip of “fuck, I miss him.”

Waters previously shared an emotional version of Prine’s “Paradise” shortly after his death in April.

The cover is part of Newport Festival’s 86-minute stream Newport, Our Voices Together. The fundraiser featured James Taylor, Tom Morello, Phoebe Bridgers, Courtney Barnett and others, raising money for the Newport Festivals Foundation.

Check out the cover below and get ready for Waters’ Us + Them concert film, set for release on Oct. 2.