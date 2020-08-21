Pharrell Enlists Jay-Z for Powerful New Single ‘Entrepreneur’

Pharrell wasn’t “Frontin” when he announced his new track with Jay-Z on Thursday.

Just hours later, the legendary Neptunes producer has shared his most recent Hov link-up, “Entrepreneur.” The single was released as part of Skateboard P’s Time Magazine curated cover, The New American Revolution, which features conversations with Angela Davis, Tyler the Creator, Naomi Osaka, Geoffrey Canada and others about systemic issues faced by the Black community in the U.S., as the public figures discuss how we can achieve a more equitable future.

The New American Revolution is a special project by @Pharrell featuring a curation of essays and conversations examining America's racist past—and the potential for a more equitable future https://t.co/PskMCfjyPC — TIME (@TIME) August 20, 2020

And Pharrell Williams’ latest track with Jay is no different, touching on many of the same themes of the mag. (“See, everything you place after black is too small a term to completely describe the act/ Black nation, black builder, black entrepreneur/You in the presence of Black Excellence, I’m on the board, Lord,” Jay raps in his verse.)

“The intention for a song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with,” Williams told TIME. “Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?”

The two entrepreneurs are no strangers to sharing the booth, either. P and Hov’s musical relationship can be traced as far back as the late ’90s and early ’00s when the Neptunes were taking off and Pharrell shared space on Jay’s “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It To Me).” As their collaborations progressed, the Neptunes chopped up much of The Blueprint 2, with Pharrell and Jay later teaming up for tracks like “Frontin'” and “So Ambitious.” It’s fair to say they have chemistry, and it can be heard all throughout their latest cut.

Check out Pharrell’s provided sheet music and listen to their new single below: