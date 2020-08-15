Last night, a number of big-name indie rock artists shared original, self-recorded performances as part of Vote Ready Live — a livestream event encouraging voter registration. Waxahatchee, Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen and Christopher Bear, and TV on the Radio’s Kyp Malone and Jaleel Bunton all participated in the online concert, and so did Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, who debuted a new song called “Featherweight.” He also covered Arthur Russell’s “I Never Get Lonesome” and the Roches’ “Hammond Song.”

Watch Pecknold’s full performance below.

The War on Drugs were also part of the lineup and performed “In Reverse,” as well as a cover of Warren Zevon’s “Accidentally a Martyr.”

Kevin Morby, Hand Habits, Tarriona “Tank” Ball, Ciggy, The Suffers’ Kam Franklin, The Building, and Our Native Daughters’ Allison Russell and Leyla McCalla rounded out the lineup.

Vote Ready Live is the brainchild of voter registration nonprofit HeadCount, Fort William Artist Management and Live From Out There, and HeadCount executive director Andy Bernstein described the event as the “first of its kind.”

“We love the idea of serving up original performances to anyone who checks their voter registration status,” he said in a statement. “We applaud the artists and Fort William Management for their leadership, and we hope it inspires many more similar events in the future.”