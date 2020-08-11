Actress-comedian-singer Chelsea Peretti dropped five new songs today on the Phosphorescent Panic EP, which features Wale, Kathleen Hanna, Money Mark, Nick Kroll, Reggie Watts, Kate Berlant and Kid Mero.

It joins the previously released Foam & Flotsam EP for a 10-song preview the full-length, coffee-themed album, due in Fall. Along with the single “JAVADAWGS,” other caffeinated cuts on the EP include “EXPRESSO” AND “GREENTEA.”

The EP and album were produced with longtime collaborator Kool Kojak (Flo Rida, Nicki Minaj, Weezer) and includes contributions from Juliette Lewis, Hannibal Buress, Patti Harrison, and Andy Milonakis.

Peretti also shared a Vincent Scala-directed music video for “JAVADAWGS (feat. Kate Berlant & Reggie Watts).”

The multi-hyphenate talent is currently starring in the comedy feature film Spinster.

Listen to the EP below.