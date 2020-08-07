Two of the biggest names in hip-hop may very well take the title of “song of the summer” yet again.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion teamed up for their first collaboration, “WAP” (aka wet-ass pussy), released after a week of fan promotion, memes, and plenty of hype. And the pair delivered as promised.

The track hears the rappers go back-and-forth over a bouncy trap beat with a boxing bell and a 1993 Frank Ski “Whores in This House” sample reeling it all in. The two brag-it-up on the new track and keep things as inappropriate and out-there as 2020 deserves to be (“Big D stand for big demeanor, I could make you bust before I ever meet ya,” Megan raps).

The track follows Megan’s chart-topping run with the Beyonce-featured “Savage” remix, her 2019 summer dominance with “Hot Girl Summer,” and Cardi’s nine-month hiatus. (The latter rapper released a trio of singles last year: “Press,” “Yes,” and the Bruno Mars collaboration “Please Me.”) As for the music video, the duo walk through a mansion complete with snakes, large cats, other mega-stars and some killer choreo.

Now, when we need them most, they’ve teamed up to save us from a summer indoors.

Listen to the heavy-hitting, star-studded single below before it topples the charts: