Angel Olsen’s “Waving, Smiling” is the first single and video from her 11-song Whole New Mess album, due out Aug. 28 on Jagjaguwar. The stripped-down release, recorded in October 2018, is the singer/songwriter’s fifth album, and features alternate versions of nine of the songs from 2019’s lush and cinematic All Mirrors record. The title track and “Waving, Smiling” are the two new songs on Whole New Mess.

The Whole New Mess versions are not demos from All Mirrors. A statement explains that “Whole New Mess is its own record with its own immovable mood. If the lavish orchestral arrangements and cinematic scope of All Mirrors are the sound of Olsen preparing her scars for the wider world to see, Whole New Mess is the sound of her first figuring out their shape, making sense for herself of these injuries.”

The “Waving, Smiling” video was shot by Ashley Connor at Asheville, North Carolina’s Masonic Temple, and the song finds Olsen digging deep. She explained in a statement that, “‘Waving, Smiling’ in my head is the last scene, a slow-motion realization of love not lost but at peace somewhere within myself. It’s the bittersweet end of a chapter of my life — it is the final acceptance that despite coming to an end all of that time was not lost or wasted.”

