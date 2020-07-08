X Roll Back the Years in ‘Alphabetland’ Video

Punk legends X are back in their new video for “Alphabetland.” Sort of.

The video, which is directed by Danny Trejo’s son Gilbert, stars members of Skating Polly and Starcrawler as Exene Cervenka, John Doe, Billy Zoom, and DJ Bonebrake, respectively.

But don’t worry, the song itself — which serves as the title track for their April record — is enough to give you your fix of the iconic four-piece punks.

The blurry, distorted, and totally punk video follows the “actors” as they walk through the Hollywood Walk of Fame and run through the streets of L.A. The video barely shows the band’s faces, so its easy to mistake the clip for flashy archival footage.

The surprise Bandcamp drop, Alphabetland, marked the first time the original lineup recorded together in 35 years. It was the band’s first studio album in 27 years. While the group has been on the road for the better part of the past decade, the release showed fans that they can still be studio slayers in the process. The album made our list of the Best 30 Albums of 2020 (So Far).

Check out our interview with Doe on the day of the album’s release here and watch their new video below: