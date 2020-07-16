The Replacements Announce Pleased to Meet Me Box Set

The Replacements’ fifth album, Pleased to Meet Me, is getting a pretty big reissue, which follows the alt-rock pioneers’ Don’t Tell A Soul box set (which was titled Dead Man’s Pop) that was released last year.

On top of a remastered edition of the 1987 album, the collection will feature 29 previously unreleased songs including 15 demos the band recorded at Minneapolis’ Blackberry Way Studios in 1986. Seven of those songs would prove to be Bob Stinson’s final recordings with the band. Of those unreleased tracks, there are also 13 rough mixes, a Jimmy Iovine remix of “Can’t Hardly Wait,” B-sides, outtakes and alternate versions.

There’s also a 12×12 hardcover book with rare photos and new liner notes.

The Pleased to Meet Me box will be released on Rhino Records on Oct. 9. Watch a trailer and see the tracklisting for the release below.

Original Album + Rare, Single-Only Tracks

1. “I.O.U.”

2. “Alex Chilton”

3. “I Don’t Know”

4. “Nightclub Jitters”

5. “The Ledge”

6. “Never Mind”

7. “Valentine”

8. “Shooting Dirty Pool”

9. “Red Red Wine”

10. “Skyway”

11. “Can’t Hardly Wait”

12. “Election Day”

13. “Jungle Rock”

14. “Route 66”

15. “Tossin’ n’ Turnin’”

16. “Cool Water”

17. “Can’t Hardly Wait” – Jimmy Iovine Remix

Blackberry Way Demos

1. “Bundle Up”

2. “Birthday Gal”

3. “I.O.U.”

4. “Red Red Wine”

5. “Photo”

6. “Time Is Killing Us”

7. “Valentine”

8. “Awake Tonight”

9. “Hey Shadow”

10. “I Don’t Know”

11. “Kick It In” 1

12. “Shooting Dirty Pool”

13. “Kick It In” 2

14. “All He Wants to Do Is Fish”

15. “Even If It’s Cheap”

Rough Mixes, Outtakes, & Alternates

1. “Valentine” – Rough Mix

2. “Never Mind” – Rough Mix

3. “Birthday Gal” – Rough Mix

4. “Alex Chilton” – Rough Mix

5. “Election Day” – Rough Mix

6. “Kick It In” – Rough Mix

7. “Red Red Wine” – Rough Mix

8. “The Ledge” – Rough Mix

9. “I.O.U.” – Rough Mix

10. “Can’t Hardly Wait” – Rough Mix

11. “Nightclub Jitters” – Rough Mix

12. “Skyway” – Rough Mix

13. “Cool Water” – Rough Mix

14. “Birthday Gal”

15. “Learn How to Fail”

16. “Run for the Country”

17. “All He Wants to Do Is Fish”

18. “I Can Help” – Outtake

19. “Lift Your Skirt”

20. “‘Til We’re Nude”

21. “Beer for Breakfast”

22. “Trouble on the Way”

23. “I Don’t Know” – Outtake