The latest release in PJ Harvey’s ongoing reissue series is a big one — and it comes with an early treat. To Bring You My Love is coming in September (and turned 25 in February), and like the previous releases, there will be a demo version of the record to go along with the standard reissue.

With the announcement of the release, Harvey shared the demo version of “Down By the Water,” which is debatably one of her signature songs.

Harvey will be releasing and reissuing albums from her catalog for the rest of 2020. To Bring You My Love arrives on Sept. 11.

Listen to the demo version of “Down By the Water” below.