Fyre Fest Merch Is Being Auctioned Off by US Marshals
Proceeds of sales will benefit victims of festival's fraud
If you’ve ever wanted to get your hands on Fyre Fest merch, here’s your chance.
U.S. Marshals are auctioning off leftover merchandise from the ill-fated event in order to pay back victims of the fraudulent event.
The 126 lots include a variety of items, including Fyre Festival hats, hoodies, sweatpants, wristbands, and tokens. According to Mashable, the bids started between $5 to $65, depending on the item. Some of the prices are, as of writing, up to around $200.
Festival organizer Billy MacFarland pled guilty to fraud and making false statements to law enforcement. He is currently serving a six-year jail sentence and set to be released in 2023.
“The proceeds from the sale of these items, all traceable to McFarland’s $26 million fraud, will go toward the victims of his crimes,” a quote from the Marshals’ site says.
Last year, Marshals told Vulture that they had an “assortment of the ‘real thing’ Fyre Festival-branded,” and they weren’t kidding.
You can see the list of items for sale here. The auction ends on Aug. 13.