Fyre Festival Founder Billy McFarland Started a Podcast and Ended Up in Solitary Confinement

That’ll teach him.

Fyre Festival founder/convicted felon Billy McFarland tried to skirt the rules in prison by starting his own podcast. The aptly titled Dumpster Fyre was launched earlier this week and he appeared via phone in an interview with Jordan Harbinger. As the pod’s description of that episode says:

In the premiere episode of Dumpster Fyre, Jordan Harbinger interviews a remorseful and seemingly humbled Billy McFarland. Calling from prison, Billy reflects on his mistakes while exposing the culmination of events leading to the Fyre Festival disaster.

Well, that landed him in solitary confinement. According to the New York Times, he was thrown in there for participating in the show.

“We believe the investigation stems from his participation in the podcast and the photographs that were taken and utilized in the trailer, which were all properly taken,” McFarland’s lawyer Jason Russo said in a statement to the Times. “We don’t believe he’s violated any rule or regulation, and there can’t possibly be anything else. He’s been a model prisoner there.”

The Fyre Fest founder is currently serving a six-year sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud. Earlier this year, Fyre Fest merch was auctioned as part of the effort to benefit the victims. He is also supposedly writing a book as well.

Listen to the episode that got McFarland in trouble again below.