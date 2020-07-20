Ella Henderson’s ‘SPINning Right Now’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here is English singer/songwriter Ella Henderson:

2020 has really been the most unpredictable and craziest of times. I know that it’s times like these that trigger a lot of strange feelings or emotions you might not have felt before, and even an overwhelming feeling of uncertainty. Keeping apart, sticking to the rules, and making sure we do our duty to keep ourselves and one another safe is all that matters right now!

I also wanna say a huge shout out to all the key workers that have been putting their lives on the line in order to help save lives. The sacrifice and bravery it takes to do something like that is unbelievable.

I know right now many of us have faced extremely difficult times whether it be physically, emotionally or even financially. So I guess that’s where the music comes in. If there is one thing we can count on to bring us all together at a time like this … it’s music. Let’s keep spreading the love and keep taking care of ourselves and one another! Big love! Stay safe!

Ella. X x

“Know Your Worth” – Khalid

Gives me pure vibes!! Such a tune!

“Rain on Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

My current dance anthem!

“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

Fruity summer vibes!

“Slide Away” – Miley Cyrus

My ‘slow it down’ chill playlist tune.

“Think About Things” – Daoi Freyr

** Attempts the TIKTOK challenge **

“Break My Heart” – Dua Lipa

Banger!!!

“If the World Was Ending” – JP Saxe & Julia Michaels

Makes me cry… every time.

“Take Care Of You” – Ella Henderson

What can I say?! IM BACKKK! haha

“This Is Real” – Jax Jones ft Ella Henderson

Best tune with my best mate!

“You should be sad” – Halsey

Obsessed with the music video!!

“Older Than I Am” – Lennon Stella

Love Lennon, and I love this tune!

“Slow Burn” – Kacey Musgraves

Driving through the countryside song.

“Everywhere” – Fleetwood Mac

Timeless banger.

“Supalonely” – BENEE

Such and addictive song that won’t leave my brain.

“Intentions” – Justin Bieber, Quavo

My sing-along making breakfast tune.

“We Got Love” – Sigala ft. Ella Henderson

Another one of mine 😉 Bruce (Sigala) is so fun to work with!!

“Rain” – Aitch

Just simply love Aitch.

“In Your Eyes” – The Weeknd

This song has a saxophone instrumental… ENOUGH SAID ❤️😊😂

“Breaking Me” – Topic

ABSOLUTE TUNEEE!!

“Don’t Need Love” – 220 Kid, GRACEY

This song is too catchy… it’s a grower!