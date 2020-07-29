Davey Havok and Jade Puget Prep New Blaqk Audio Album

In proper 2020 fashion, Davey Havok And Jade Puget decided to release their next Blaqk Audio album only one part at a time.

With its five-track Side A dropping Tuesday, the AFI members announced this week that they’ll share Beneath The Black Palms in its entirety on August 21.

Their bouncy and eccentric “Hiss,” released yesterday, has since been coined their new single. And the duo paired the song with a luring YouTube visualizer.

“‘Hiss’ is a lovely slice of noisy darkness,” Puget said in a statement. “Listen closely and you can hear the susurration of the palms.”

The upcoming full-length was produced, recorded and mixed entirely by the duo. The record, which follows 2019’s Only Things We Love, follows a streak of four consecutive albums that topped Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Albums chart. Check out the new single below and listen to the album’s Side A, now available on streaming services.

AFI most recently issued their 2018 EP The Missing Man, which followed one year after their self-titled LP.