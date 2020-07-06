After his 8:46 stand-up special showed that live events can work safely during the pandemic, Dave Chappelle gave his fans another night to remember over the holiday weekend.

The comedy icon hosted a July 4th music festival in Yellow Springs, Ohio, featuring some of the biggest names in both hip-hop and comedy. This isn’t Chappelle’s first music fest — as his famous “Block Party” featuring Kanye West and Mos Def took place 16 years ago and he’s hosted other events in Yellow Springs — but its certainly his first music event featuring a socially distant crowd.

Saturday’s six-hour event was presented to a 400-person audience, with every attendee tested for COVID prior to the show. The show featured performances from Erykah Badu, Common, and Talib Kweli, with stand-up from Michelle Wolf, Tiffany Haddish, Michael Che, and Chappelle. Questlove played music to a fireworks display as Chappelle and Jon Hamm worked the crowd.

During the night, Badu sang Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” Chappelle covered Radiohead’s “Creep,” Kweli and Common joined Chappelle for a cover of Eric B. and Rakim’s “Paid in Full” and Hamm sang Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” to the audience’s delight.

BrooklynVegan writes that the event was filmed and will later be distributed.

