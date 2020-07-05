While some artists are testing out drive-in concerts in the age of the coronavirus, others are opting for a more “normal” experience — with some restrictions. Last night, DaBaby played a 4th of July show at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge in Decatur, GA (just outside Atlanta), and as TMZ reported, the promoter ensured it would be a safe experience. They planned to implement a no mask, no entry rule and enforce face covering throughout the night; they were going to do temperature checks and ask health screening questions at the door; the venue would be limited to 40% of its 4,000 person capacity; DaBaby would only be allowed three people onstage, and those guests would enter and exit from a parking lot entrance; and the venue would be organized to easily social distant.

Cut to video footage of the event, and while we can’t say what measures were taken at the door, there appears to be little to no social distancing; most faces are unmasked, and the rapper seems to be joined by a large entourage onstage. Yikes.

The same venue is hosting another concert tonight with Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, and Lil Marlo. See footage from DaBaby’s not-so-socially-distant set below.

