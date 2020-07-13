Bob Mould Shares ‘Forecast of Rain’

Bob Mould is back with another new song from his upcoming album, Blue Hearts, which is due out this fall.

Entitled “Forecast of Rain,” the Mould, also a member of Hüsker Dü and Sugar, accompanied the release with a lyric video that also shows him singing along to the song.

Mould previously released “American Crisis” last month.

Mould said his upcoming 14-track album — which he produced at Chicago’s Electrical Audio with engineer Beau Sorenson — “the catchiest batch of protest songs I’ve ever written in one sitting.”

Here’s a statement from the singer/songwriter regarding the song:

“As a child, my mother took me to Sunday Mass. I’ve written many songs around religion. In the 2000s, I went back to the Catholic Church for three years – but I did not find my place. “I recognize the importance of religion for those who believe: the worship, the rituals, the community; loving thy neighbor, following commandments, doing unto others as you would have them do unto you. In short, be nice to people, help however you can, and don’t steal stuff. “But right now, I’m having a hard time understanding how certain religious sectarians can support the behavior of those who occupy the People’s House. How can you endorse their disregard for truth? How can you tolerate the incessant vindictiveness? How can you stand by your man while people are teargassed to clear a path to the Lord’s House? “I’m not good at quoting scripture, but I can manage two words: Jesus wept.”

Watch Bob Mould’s lyric video for “Forecast of Rain” below.

Blue Hearts drops on Sept. 25 via Merge Records. You can preorder your copy of the record here.