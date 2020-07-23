Bandcamp’s First Friday Fundraisers to Continue Through the Rest of the Year

Bandcamp’s First Friday fundraisers — where all sales have gone directly to the artists — will continue through the end of 2020.

In a statement on the company’s website, CEO Ethan Diamond outlined the decision to keep the program going.

“We started Bandcamp Fridays back in March to support artists impacted by the pandemic, and in the past few months the music community has come together in a huge way: in just four days, fans put more than $20 million directly into the pockets of artists and labels,” he said. “That’s incredible, but just as amazing is that since the pandemic hit in March, fans have bought more than $75 million worth of music and merch directly from artists and labels, and to date, fans have paid artists over half a billion(!) dollars on Bandcamp.”

He added that the direct connection between artists and fans is the nucleus of Bandcamp itself.

“It’s a good reminder that Bandcamp Fridays are really an extension of what Bandcamp is about every day,” he said. “Thank you to all the artists and labels who shared their music with us, and the fans who spent their hard-earned coins to support the artists they love.”

In addition to giving back to artists, Bandcamp donated all funds raised on Juneteenth to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Here are the dates for the remaining First Fridays, which run midnight to midnight PST:

August 7, 2020

September 4, 2020

October 2, 2020

November 6, 2020

December 4, 2020