Seattle’s favorite 2000s emo pop-rockers returned a couple of weeks ago with their first track since 2017’s comeback record Colliding by Design, and now they’ve put out a brand new video to go with it.

Having recently hit the 15th anniversary of their seminal debut, Phantoms, Acceptance is back in full force with a new 4-song EP, Wild, releasing on July 24 (Tooth & Nail Records) and rumors of a full album coming later this year. A handful of years removed from the decade-long hiatus that almost immediately followed Phantoms, Acceptance becoming more consistent both on the road and in the studio has been a welcome change for the band’s dedicated following.

“The lyrics in ‘Cold Air’ present a snapshot of a community that is being broken apart by prejudice, indignation, and division,” said lead vocalist Jason Vena. “It’s about having the strength to recognize change is necessary. We wanted the video to reflect this as well.”

Check out the exclusive premiere of the fiery video for “Cold Air” below and make sure to tune in to SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream at 4pm PT / 7pm ET on Friday, July 3 for a live Q&A session with the band.