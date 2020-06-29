Hot off the heels of our week full of exclusive premieres, live performances, and more, SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream returns with another set of streams from a wide variety of noteworthy artists. Monday and Tuesday will feature Tei Shi and the Blue Stones, respectively, while later in the week brings a performance from the Colonies and a very special cooking session with D. Myke.

We’ve also got a surprise stream slated to help kick off the long weekend, so be sure to stay tuned for more info for that one.

Don’t forget to follow along on Twitter and Instagram for daily updates and schedule changes, and of course make sure you snag the nifty badges by subscribing (which is free with Amazon Prime) before we change them forever. Tune in at twitch.tv/spinmag and check out the full schedule below.