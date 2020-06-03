Run the Jewels have dropped RTJ4 two days early and it is now available for streaming and to download.

Earlier in the week, El-P said that the group would be releasing the album for free for “anyone who needs music right now.”

El-P tweeted along with the announcement today, writing “it’s our hearts, humor,anger+love of hip hop music. we hope it moves you, makes you smile, makes you dance, makes you think, and makes you nod your head.”

at 12pm RTJ4 drops. its our hearts, humor,anger+love of hip hop music. we hope it moves you, makes you smile, makes you dance, makes you think, and makes you nod your head. ❤️❤️❤️ ❤️ #RTJ4 https://t.co/LhcF51N9f9 pic.twitter.com/3LdRuIWXUR — el-p (@therealelp) June 3, 2020

Here’s what the duo said of the release in a statement:

“Fuck it, why wait? The world is infested with bullshit so here’s something raw to listen to while you deal with it all. We hope it brings you some joy. Stay safe and hopeful out there and thank you for giving 2 friends the chance to be heard and do what they love. With sincere love and gratitude, Jaime and Mike.”

Killer Mike, who has been vocal about the past week’s nationwide police brutality protests, shared the news on his Twitter with six heart emojis.

The release features several guest collaborators, including Pharrell Williams, Zack de la Rocha, Mavis Staples, 2 Chainz, Josh Homme and DJ Premier.

RTJ are also encouraging fans to donate to social justice movements and have shared a list of organizations on their website, like the National Lawyers Guild, which provides legal representation for protesters.

Download the album here and check out the track list below.

1. yankee and the brave (ep. 4)

2. ooh la la (feat. Greg Nice & DJ Premier)

3. out of sight (feat. 2 Chainz)

4. holy calamafuck

5. goonies vs. E.T.

6. walking in the snow

7. JU$T (feat. Pharrell Williams & Zack de la Rocha)

8. never look back

9. the ground below

10. pulling the pin (feat. Mavis Staples & Josh Homme)

11. a few words for the firing squad (radiation)