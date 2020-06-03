Weeks ahead the release of her sophomore effort, Punisher, indie rocker Phoebe Bridgers is giving fans something of an entree.

On Wednesday, Bridgers dropped a cover of Bright Eyes’ 2005 track “First Day of My Life” as part of Deezer’s Home Sessions, months after sharing a cover of frontman and Better Oblivion Community Center partner Conor Oberst’s “Mamah Borthwick (A Sketch).” And, in proper Bridgers fashion, it’s an absolutely mesmerizing stay-at-home treat.

Punisher is out on June 19th, with a live-event scheduled for Thursday (June 4) as a fundraiser for The Bail Project. The organization is used as an aid to help get protesters out of jail and all sales for Bridgers merch on Thursday will be going toward the cause.

Tomorrow (June 4) all profits from the merch store (including album pre-orders) will go to @bailproject.

This livestream will be a fundraiser for them as well. https://t.co/wrQTIwlOIx — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) June 3, 2020

Her Bright Eyes cover can be viewed below.