Krist Novoselic, the bassist of Nirvana, has gotten come out with a response of the backlash regarding his previous message that praised President Donald Trump’s statement regarding the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests.

In a post to his now-private Facebook page, Novoselic wrote, “To clarify a few things: As an avowed independent, I don’t endorse a major party or candidate. And it feels insane to say this, but I don’t support fascism, and I don’t support an authoritarian state. I believe in a civilized society and that we all have to work toward that. Love and thanks to anyone who cares to read this.”

In light of the protests taking place all over the U.S. at the moment following the killing of George Floyd and fighting police brutality, Novoselic’s comments that agreed with Trump’s statement regarding military use to stop the protests — namely the looting and destruction of property — didn’t sit well with many fans of the musician.

“Wow!!! I know many of you can’t stand him, however, Trump knocked it out of the park with this speech,” Novoselic wrote in a message posted to his personal Facebook page. Since posting the initial statement, Novoselic turned the settings on his Facebook to private.

In the 2016 election, Novoselic supported Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson.

Read Novoselic’s initial message below.

Krist Novoselić, bass player of Nirvana says @realDonaldTrump knocked it out of the park with his speech and that Trump spoke to the desire of Americans to see peace in their communities. He also said rioters appear to be a leftist insurrection. Happy to see him say so publicly! pic.twitter.com/YQx08M3P78 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 2, 2020

Novoselic is no stranger to sharing his thoughts about current events and politics. In 1993, he wrote a piece about the civil war in Croatia for SPIN, which you can read here.