Living Colour Shares New Version of ‘This Is the Life’ With Protest Footage

Rock legends Living Colour dropped their sophomore effort Times Up nearly 30 years ago, but an updated video for one of their songs from it makes the collection feel just as relevant today.

Over the weekend, the group released a live video for their 1990 track “This Is The Life,” pairing it with recent footage of Black Lives Matter protests. As the group wrote on Twitter: “Sadly we’re still fighting the same fight.”

The song, in which Living Colour sings of another life where you “never have to cry” and where your “loved-ones never die,” includes lyrics that stand the test of time amid recent police brutality protests.

“If you don’t like the current agenda, it’s your responsibility to go out an [sic] VOTE,” the band said.

Check out the group’s latest video below.