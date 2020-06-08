Leon Bridges and Terrace Martin Share Poignant ‘Sweeter’

Leon Bridges released his latest album a few years ago and in February, released a psych-funk EP as part of Khruangbin. He’s taken that a step further.

On Monday (June 8), Bridges teamed up with Terrace Martin to share “Sweeter,” a song that was supposed to be released later on a future album, but the current situation our country finds itself in dictated otherwise.

According to a release, the song was written from the perspective of a black man taking his last breath and feeling his spirit leave his body.

Here’s a statement on Bridges on the song.

Growing up in Texas I have personally experienced racism, my friends have experienced racism. From adolescence we are taught how to conduct ourselves when we encounter police to avoid the consequences of being racially profiled. I have been numb for too long, calloused when it came to the issues of police brutality. The death of George Floyd was the straw that broke the camel’s back for me. It was the first time I wept for a man I never met. I am George Floyd, my brothers are George Floyd, and my sisters are George Floyd. I cannot and will not be silent any longer. Just as Abel’s blood was crying out to God, George Floyd is crying out to me. So, I present to you Sweeter.

Martin shared one as well.

It is always an honor to share a platform with my dear brother Leon Bridges. This is meditation music; it is not music for the ears but rather music for the heart. I truly believe that eyes have been deceiving us for so long but the heart always tells the truth. The heart needs to be repaired. Black folk have been deceived so many years, the only thing that can turn it around is a heart full of love.

Listen to “Sweeter” below.