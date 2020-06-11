Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba Injured in Motorcycle Accident

Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba shared a grisly photo from his hospital bed on Thursday and shared a message that he was involved in a motorcycle accident. While the injuries were serious, he’s in stable condition.

“Hi friends on June 6th I was in a motorcycle accident,” Carrabba began the post. “My injuries were severe but not life threatening. I owe the amazing doctors, nurses and medical team treating me my endless gratitude. I am determined to make a full recovery, but I have surgeries and months of rehab to come.”

He continued:

“I have not lost sight of the social issues at hand and even in the condition I’m in I find it important to state that I stand with black lives matter,” he continued. “In the near future it is likely I will no be able to follow the news as much as I normally would. If you don’t hear from me on critical social issue [sic] I trust that you will know where I stand.”

Prior to the pandemic and motorcycle accident, things were going well for Dashboard Confessional. The band was in the midst of a 20th-anniversary tour and the singer was in good spirits when we caught up with him in February prior to a Valentine’s Day show at the Wiltern in Los Angeles.

See Carrabba’s full post below: