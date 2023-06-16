Instagram Facebook Twitter
Mudhoney’s Steve Turner Comes Clean in Mud Ride: A Messy Trip Through The Grunge Explosion 
THE BOOK OF RUBIN
Counting crows dashboard confessional
Artist x Artist: Counting Crows x Dashboard Confessional

Artist x Artist: Counting Crows x Dashboard Confessional

Longtime friends Adam Duritz and Chris Carrabba
Counting crows dashboard confessional

Longtime friends Counting Crows singer Adam Duritz and Dashboard Confessional‘s Chris Carrabba are two of the friendliest frontmen in rock. But if you give them some room, a few tiny jokes can be thrown in at the other’s expense. Ahead of their conversation for SPIN‘s ongoing Artist x Artist series, Carrabba happened to be several minutes late due to a timing issue, which opened it up for Duritz to gently needle him about it.

“I haven’t been late to something in a long time,” Carrabba said. “I’m frazzled by it. I think I have the distinction as being the most punctual man in rock ‘n’ roll, which is not a flashy title, but I’ll take it.”

“I didn’t even know that was you,” Duritz joked. “You hear about the most punctual man in rock ‘n’ roll, but I didn’t know it was you this year. It is, of course, someone different every year.”

“I’m multiple year award-winner,” Carrabba said in response.

Also Read

The Best, The Mess & The Rest: Innings Festival 2022

Having met 20 years ago at Neil Young’s Bridge School Benefit, Duritz and Carrabba have been close since. In their conversation, they share the story of how they met that fateful weekend, why Carrabba enlisted Duritz to sing on “So Long, So Long,” and Duritz revealed that the bands’ joint tour has been in the works for 20 years.

On our previous episode of Artist x Artist, comedian Nikki Glaser Zoomed with Matt Pond of The Natural Lines. In their conversation, Pond and Glaser chat about their creative process, how their art inspires each other, and the importance of a small, creative, and supportive inner circle.

Additional episodes of Artist x Artist include conversations between Steve Aoki and members of Taking Back Sunday, Sara Kays and Alec Benjamin, Pom Pom Squad and Nada Surf, Bikini Kill’s Kathleen Hanna and The Linda Lindas Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner, Jonah Ray chatting with “Weird Al” Yankovic, Sting with Shirazee and Paris Jackson with Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra, here.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

,

READ ON

Community

Devon Gilfillian on Voter Suppression

Impact

Aly & AJ on the Gun Safety Pledge They Took on Tour

Impact

SYZYGY: Sean Ono Lennon and Connor Grant on the Legacy of Zack Rosen

Impact

Angel White on Finding Sustainability for His Mental Health

more from spin

Doja Cat
News

News of the Day – 6/16

Paul McCartney
News

Paul McCartney Talks Early Beatles Photos With Conan O’Brien At Tribeca Fest

Ticketmaster
News

Ticketmaster to Eliminate Hidden Fees

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top