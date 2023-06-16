Artist x Artist: Counting Crows x Dashboard Confessional

Longtime friends Counting Crows singer Adam Duritz and Dashboard Confessional‘s Chris Carrabba are two of the friendliest frontmen in rock. But if you give them some room, a few tiny jokes can be thrown in at the other’s expense. Ahead of their conversation for SPIN‘s ongoing Artist x Artist series, Carrabba happened to be several minutes late due to a timing issue, which opened it up for Duritz to gently needle him about it.

“I haven’t been late to something in a long time,” Carrabba said. “I’m frazzled by it. I think I have the distinction as being the most punctual man in rock ‘n’ roll, which is not a flashy title, but I’ll take it.”

“I didn’t even know that was you,” Duritz joked. “You hear about the most punctual man in rock ‘n’ roll, but I didn’t know it was you this year. It is, of course, someone different every year.”

“I’m multiple year award-winner,” Carrabba said in response.

Having met 20 years ago at Neil Young’s Bridge School Benefit, Duritz and Carrabba have been close since. In their conversation, they share the story of how they met that fateful weekend, why Carrabba enlisted Duritz to sing on “So Long, So Long,” and Duritz revealed that the bands’ joint tour has been in the works for 20 years.

On our previous episode of Artist x Artist, comedian Nikki Glaser Zoomed with Matt Pond of The Natural Lines. In their conversation, Pond and Glaser chat about their creative process, how their art inspires each other, and the importance of a small, creative, and supportive inner circle.

