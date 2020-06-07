The class of 2020 got totally screwed out of a traditional graduation ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Obamas are making sure they still get a proper send off.

The former president and first lady joined forces with a bunch of famous people, including Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin to host a virtual ceremony called “Dear Class of 2020.” The event, which runs from 3pm EST / 12pm PST to 7pm EST / 4pm PST, is divided into four segments and kicks off with Lizzo and the New York Philharmonic performing “Pomp And Circumstance.”

Stream “Dear Class of 2020″ and see the full itinerary below.

Block 1: 3pm EST/12pm PST (approximate timing)

Lizzo

Alicia Keys Message to Graduates

Justin Timberlake

The Simpsons

Liza Koshy

Shawn Mendes

President & Mrs. Obama Welcome

Taylor Swift

Billie Eilish

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

FINNEAS & Co.

Michelle Obama

Block 2: 4pm EST/1pm PST (approximate timing)

Missy Elliott

Mr. Kate

Jimmy Kimmel

AsapSCIENCE

Alicia Keys

BTS Commencement

Colin Jost

Mark Rober

Sundar Pichai

John Green

Schitt’s Creek

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Sec. Condoleezza Rice

Block 3: 5:18pm EST/2:18pm PST (approximate timing)

Jennifer Lopez

Malala

The Try Guys

Maluma

Jack Black

Sec. Robert M. Gates

Chris Pine

Jackie Aina

Dude Perfect

Block 4: 6pm EST/3pm PST (approximate timing)

Billy Porter

John Mulaney

Demi Lovato

Nikkie De Jager

Prajakta Koli

Seth Rogen

Heath & Zane

Lady Gaga

Chloe X Halle

President Barack Obama

Katy PerryBlock 5: 7pm EST/4pm PST (approximate timing)

Megan Thee Stallion

CNCO

BTS Performance