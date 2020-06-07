News \
Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, Beyoncé and More are Participating in the Obamas’ Virtual Graduation Ceremony
The class of 2020 is getting a nice send off
The class of 2020 got totally screwed out of a traditional graduation ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Obamas are making sure they still get a proper send off.
The former president and first lady joined forces with a bunch of famous people, including Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin to host a virtual ceremony called “Dear Class of 2020.” The event, which runs from 3pm EST / 12pm PST to 7pm EST / 4pm PST, is divided into four segments and kicks off with Lizzo and the New York Philharmonic performing “Pomp And Circumstance.”
Stream “Dear Class of 2020″ and see the full itinerary below.
Block 1: 3pm EST/12pm PST (approximate timing)
Lizzo
Alicia Keys Message to Graduates
Justin Timberlake
The Simpsons
Liza Koshy
Shawn Mendes
President & Mrs. Obama Welcome
Taylor Swift
Billie Eilish
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
FINNEAS & Co.
Michelle Obama
Block 2: 4pm EST/1pm PST (approximate timing)
Missy Elliott
Mr. Kate
Jimmy Kimmel
AsapSCIENCE
Alicia Keys
BTS Commencement
Colin Jost
Mark Rober
Sundar Pichai
John Green
Schitt’s Creek
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Sec. Condoleezza Rice
Block 3: 5:18pm EST/2:18pm PST (approximate timing)
Jennifer Lopez
Malala
The Try Guys
Maluma
Jack Black
Sec. Robert M. Gates
Chris Pine
Jackie Aina
Dude Perfect
Block 4: 6pm EST/3pm PST (approximate timing)
Billy Porter
John Mulaney
Demi Lovato
Nikkie De Jager
Prajakta Koli
Seth Rogen
Heath & Zane
Lady Gaga
Chloe X Halle
President Barack Obama
Katy PerryBlock 5: 7pm EST/4pm PST (approximate timing)
Megan Thee Stallion
CNCO
BTS Performance