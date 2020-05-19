Travis McCready Played First ‘Socially Distant’ Concert

The show went on. After all of the hullabaloo and wrangling between Arkansas and the TempleLive music venue in Fort Smith, the first “socially distant” concert actually happened.

Travis McCready of Bishop Gunn performed in front of a tepid crowd with the “fan pods” as promised. Additionally, all fans wore masks and had their temperatures taken upon entry to the venue, which had a capacity of 229 people. Bathrooms were limited to 10 people at a time.

Check out some images and footage from the event and venue below:

CREDIT: Kevin Mazur

