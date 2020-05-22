If you ever needed any more playlists for listening in lockdown, Pink Floyd has launched “Syd, Roger, Richard, Nick and David – An Evolving Pink Floyd Playlist” today (May 22).

Kicking off with “Us & Them (Live at The Empire Pool, Wembley, London 1974)” from their 2011 Immersion box set of The Dark Side of The Moon, the band plans to add a new track every day. And they run the gamut from different versions of well-known songs to deep cuts from Pink Floyd’s catalog.

“Beginning today Syd, Roger, Richard, Nick and David is a new & evolving playlist from Pink Floyd. During this uncertain period, make time each day to immerse yourself in music; each day we will add a new track into the playlist,” the band tweeted.

They also added, “We hope you enjoy reconnecting with these tracks over the coming weeks and would love to hear your suggestions for additions to the playlist…”

The launch follows some recent tension between Roger Waters and David Gilmour about access to the band’s website among other things.

“Syd, Roger, Richard, Nick and David – An Evolving Pink Floyd Playlist” is available on YouTube and Spotify.

Listen to Pink Floyd’s “Us and Them” below.