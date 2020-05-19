Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor Working on New Music After Canceling Tour Plans

Nine Inch Nails were supposed to hit the road this year, so says Trent Reznor. But, for obvious reasons, those shows aren’t happening.

Reznor explained more (in all caps) on the band’s website.

“I WAS JUST REMINDED TODAY MARKS THE TWO YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF WHEN WE MADE YOU SHOW UP IN PERSON FOR THE COLD AND BLACK AND INFINITE TOUR. STRANGE TO THINK ABOUT WITH THE WORLD THE WAY IT IS NOW. I LOOK FORWARD TO THE DAY WE CAN ONCE AGAIN SAFELY BE IN THE SAME SPACE AND SHARE THE EXPERIENCE OF SCREAMING AT THE TOP OF OUR LUNGS AT EACH OTHER,” Reznor’s statement started.

He went on to say that the tour would have taken place this fall with Jehnny Beth serving as the opener.

However, all isn’t lost. Reznor shared that he’s working on some more film scores and new Nine Inch Nails material. More specifically, he said: “DEEP DIVE INTO NEW NIN MATERIAL, AND HOPEFULLY BE PLAYING MUSIC LIVE FOR YOU IN 2021.”

The band is donating merch from the tour that isn’t going to happen to food banks in the 10 cities where they were supposed to play

Here’s the message from the merch section from the band’s webstore: