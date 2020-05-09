News \
Little Richard, Legendary Rock’n’Roll Pioneer, Dies at 87
One of the true inventors and masters of rock showmanship, who influenced everyone under the sun, has passed away
Little Richard, one of the first and greatest rock’n’roll icons, has died at age 87, as reported by Rolling Stone. The cause of death has not yet been reported. The man born Richard Wayne Penniman revolutionized popular music in the 1950s with such culturally irreplaceable hits as “Tutti Frutti,” “Good Golly Miss Molly,” and “Long Tall Sally.”