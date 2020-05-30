Listen to Our Best 50 Songs of the Year So Far

Last week we shared our list of the 50 Best Songs of 2020 (So Far), and we’ve curated a playlist so you can listen to the standout bops of the year in a seamless fashion (you’re welcome).

The list covers all musical ground, from the Dixie Chicks to the Used, Dua Lipa to Bob Dylan, Lizzo to TOKiMONSTA, and, let’s face it, is a great source of distraction during a year that seems to just get worse and worse as the months pass.

Fiona Apple “confronts her internal strife, but doesn’t sink into it” in “Heavy Balloon” off her equally stunning album Fetch the Bolt Cutters, while Billie Eilish becomes the youngest artist to pen a James Bond theme song with “No Time to Die,” a song that features the 18-year-old’s “beyond-her-years soprano that tops a quietly haunted melody with icicles.”

“Tunechi rediscovers a looseness we’ve all been missing” in his latest “on” track, “Mama Mia,” and Phoebe Bridgers dreams about Japan in “Kyoto,” a “song [that] feels regal, soaring, aloft on golden horn charts.”

This year has been one of the most trying in quite a while, and we need good music now more than ever. Fortunately, it seems like we’re getting it.

Listen to our 50 Best Songs of 2020 (So Far) playlist below.

See our list of the Best Albums of 2020 (So Far) by clicking here.