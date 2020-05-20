Ice Cube Says Mr Rogers Sued Him

Ice Cube’s AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted recently turned 30 and in celebration, the rapper/actor had a digital listening party on Instagram Live to commemorate the event.

In it, he revealed an interesting nugget: Mr. Rogers sued him over “A Gangsta’s Fairytale,” which sampled the Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood theme song. A date for the suit wasn’t disclosed but, yes, you read correctly.

“I actually wrote this for Eazy-E. But y’all know what it is, we weren’t getting down at the time so I had to take it myself,” Cube said. “It’s a trip because off this song, Mr. Rogers sued us. He was mad because we had the Mister Rogers theme at the beginning of this shit. ‘It’s a wonderful day in the neighborhood’ and all that. The n***a sued us and was getting like five cents a record until we took that part off.”

How about that?

Check out the full 86-minute listening party below and the specific snippet about the suit as well.

