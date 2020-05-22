Green Day Cover Blondie’s ‘Dreaming’

Billie Joe Armstrong has been on a roll when it comes to cover songs. His No Fun Mondays have seen him run through a number of covers spanning different eras and apparently that’s translated over to his band.

Green Day shared their version of Blondie’s “Dreaming,” which comes from the band’s 1979 album of the same name. The clip for the song opens with a dog staring lonely into the abyss (a lot like us) dreaming of days gone by, which in this case, means going to big concerts (or any really). It features footage of the band on the road and performing live and dreaming of days gone by.

Green Day was one of the first bands to change their touring schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their latest album, Father of All…, was released in February. Read our interview with the band from around the time of when the album was released.

Check out their cover of Blondie below.