Eminem Is Hosting a Marshall Mathers LP Listening Party Next Week

Eminem’s Marshall Mathers LP turned 20 today, and the rapper’s not letting COVID-19 stop him from celebrating it. Like so many artists are doing in quarantine, Slim Shady is planning an online listening party for his seminal (albeit controversial) third album.

The livestream is set to take place next Wednesday (May 27), and he’ll be answering fan questions in the live chat. Aside from the listening session, Eminem is also dropping a “Stan University” hoodie next week, and has hinted that more anniversary celebrations will be rolling out. Stans can stay up to date on MMLP20 by texting this number: 313-666-7440 or continually refreshing Eminem’s official website.

#MMLP20 "I used to give a fuck / now I could give a fuck less" Stan drop, Listening Party and I got a new number ☎️ – hit the site for more info on the 20th Anniversary of The Marshall Mathers LP – https://t.co/7gCFWIUuDn pic.twitter.com/jPBFP2WacE — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 23, 2020

The Marshall Mathers LP came out on May 23, 2000 and featured singles like “The Real Slim Shady,” “Stan,” “The Way I Am,” and “Bitch Please II.”

Though it may not have aged well in the current political climate, The Marshall Mathers LP launched Eminem into superstardom. “I am forever chasing The Marshall Mathers LP,” he said in a 2017 interview with Vulture. “That was the height of what I could do. I just don’t have the rage I did back then.”

