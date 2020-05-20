Disciples’ ‘Tunes to Lockdown To’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here are British production trio Disciples.

This is pretty much just a collection of tracks that we’ve been listening to whilst being stuck inside. Some of them are good to kick back to and some of them are good to remind you what partying is like. Hopefully, this won’t last for too much longer and we can all party together soon.

Rakim – “Remember That”

This guy doesn’t really need an intro, to be honest. This track is from his first album after he split with Eric B. What else do you want from a classic hip hop beat.

Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes – “The Real”

These two are also South London boys. This collab is sick. We really rate both of these guys as artists so we’re buzzing they’ve released this album.

The Streets – “Weak Becomes Heroes”

Unpopular opinion but probably our favourite track from Original Pirate Material.

Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth – “I Get Physical”

’90s hip hop at its finest. Pete Rock and C.L Smooth are legends man.

SG Lewis – “Chemicals”

This guy is a bit of a new discovery for us. Our music taste is pretty vast, but stuff like this we love.

Child of the Parish – “Make It Better”

Child of the Parish have smashed it again on this record. BIG TRACK.

Beau – “Freestyle”

This guy is sick. This track just makes us want to be outside again in the sun with the boys but who knows when that’s gonna happen.

Four Tet – “Baby”

This new Four Tet album bangs. Listen to this and then listen to the album in full.

Headie One – “Gang”

Headie One killed this. Fred Again is also a sick producer. This whole collab is big.

Franky Wah – “Come Together”

New one from the boy Franky Wah. Proper old school rave vibes.

Folamour – “These Are Just Places to Me Now”

This Folamour track is literally summer in a record.

Roy Ayers – “Running Away”

ROY AYERS THE MAN. He’s nearly 80 and still killing it. Mad.

Gang Starr – “You Know My Steez”

Think it would be hard to find someone that’s into 90’s hip hop that doesn’t recognise this beat.

A2 – “Gold”

Remember having this whole album on repeat when it first came out and now we still go back to it all the time. This guy is sick.

Quincy Jones – “Summer in the City”

If you’re a fan of The Pharcyde then you’re a fan of this guy too, no questions asked.

Drake, Sampha – “4422”

Everything that Sampha jumps on ends up being so sick.