Sensing an opportunity to protect the world from de-evolution, Devo is selling their trademark energy dome hats with a twist: A plastic face shield attached for COVID-19 protection. It’s a good thing.

“The dome is solid and the attached shield is clear, but it’s what you can’t see that gets you!” a statement on the band’s website read. “Stay safe from invisible particles and unwanted bodily fluids in this coordinated, disease-blocking, Devo Energy Dome PPE kit headgear. The shield attaches to your Energy Dome via Velcro. It’s simple and it’s safe!”

“As you know the Coronavirus pandemic squashed any DEVO 2020 concert plans for the time being. We shall see what happens. In the meantime we know that as the lockdown is eased human interactions at concerts, sporting events, etc. mean that masks are part of our foreseeable future. To that end DEVO will be offering two classic designs for your PPE mask needs.,” it continued.

If you’re through being sick, have a peek below:

Newly launched Official DEVO Online Store OPEN NOW! Personal Protection Equipment & more! https://t.co/UEx2olS2wq pic.twitter.com/it6aK3fmLg — DEVO (@DEVO) May 15, 2020

