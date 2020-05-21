Carly Rae Jepsen fans have been waiting for the rumored LP that would partner with her 2019 album, Dedicated. And today (May 21), she’s finally delivered.

Dedicated Side B is a collection of 12 songs that she hope makes “yah dance your pants off!” And who doesn’t want to dance away all the bad vibes away right now?

“New tunes for your blues,” Jepsen captioned her Instagram announcement. “If this helps in any small way – I’m relieved. Sending you all my love and sharing dis damn side B I’ve been storing in my cheeks.”

Jepsen is no stranger to B-side albums. She did something similar with her 2015 record, E•MO•TION and dropped E•MO•TION: Side Be.

Listen to Jepsen’s Dedicated: Side B below.