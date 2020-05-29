Bob Kulick, KISS and Lou Reed Guitarist, Dies at 70

Bob Kulick, the guitarist who performed live and in the studio with KISS, W.A.S.P., Meat Loaf, Michael Bolton, Diana Ross and Lou Reed, has died at the age of 70. His younger brother, Bruce (also a KISS guitarist who is performing in Kuarantine with Chris Jericho now) shared the news on social media Friday morning.

“I am heartbroken to have to share the news of the passing of my brother Bob Kulick. His love of music, and his talent as a musician and producer should always be celebrated. I know he is at peace now, with my parents, playing his guitar as loud as possible. Please respect the Kulick Family’s privacy during this very sad time,” Bruce Kulick’s post read.

One of Kulick’s earliest gigs was playing guitar in the studio for Reed on Coney Island Baby. He toured with Meat Loaf for a while and appeared on his 1984 album Bad Attitude. He performed on KISS records like Alive II, Paul Stanely, Unmasked and Killers.

Kulick produced Motorhead’s 2004 version of Metallica’s “Whiplash,” for which the band won a Grammy for Best Metal Performance.

Shortly after Bruce’s post about the news of his brother’s death, tributes from the music community poured in.

“RIP Bob Kulick. Condolences to @brucekulick and their entire family. Bob played an important part in the history of @kiss and many others. Sad news. @BobKulickMusic,” famed DJ Eddie Trunk said.

“We are heartbroken. Our deepest condolences to the Kulick family in this difficult time,” a tweet from the KISS account read.

